Cherfilus-McCormick's Criminal Case Delayed/Expulsion Could Come First

With the announcements of resignations from two members of the U.S. House, California's Eric Swallwell and Tony Gonzales of Texas, the House Speaker says he expects the chamber to vote to expel South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

The Democrat faces a hearing next Tuesday, during which the House Ethics Committee will consider what, if any, sanctions she should face.

It would be up to the full House to make the final decision and Speaker Mike Johnson tells CNN that the Ethics Committee has done its due diligence and found some 'alarming facts.'

Last month, an Ethics subcommittee found that Cherfilus-McCormick committed 25 violations tied to campaign finance laws.

She also faces criminal charges for keeping a $5 million overpayment of COVID funds to her family's healthcare company and using the money to fund her congressional campaign.

That trial has now been postponed to February of 2027. A Miami federal judge agreeing to the delay for the lawmaker and her three co-defendants. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys cite a large scope of evidence still under review. The trial was originally set to begin next week.

Cherfilus-McCormick, who is running for reelection, continues to deny any wrongdoing, saying it's all about politics.

Johnson says he's not aware of the status of the Ethics investigation into Orlando-area Republican Cory Mills, who is accused of sexual and financial misconduct.