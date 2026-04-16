Wrongful Death Suit Filed Vs City Of Riviera Beach Over 'Rescue Gone Wrong'

The widow of a man who died after crashing his car into a Riviera Beach canal is suing the city for wrongful death.
"He was my whole life...my soulmate."
Gia Thomas referring to her husband, 53-year-old Heath Thomas, who suffered a medical emergency before his SUV plunged into the water two years ago.
The family's attorney says the vehicle was floating when the rescue attempt occurred.
"Courageous and fearless firefighters swam out to the vehicle to rescue Heath. Sadly, decisions were made, such as center-punching the driver's window and opening the left rear passenger door that allowed for water to immediately flow into and swamp the vehicle."
Thomas drowned and the lawsuit blames a lack of training and the proper equipment for that. It seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for emotional suffering and loss.
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