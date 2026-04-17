Multiple Arrests, Drugs Seized From Suspected Traffickers On SR-710

A strong message from law enforcement on the Treasure Coast.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office posting on Facebook that "If you're moving drugs or any illegal substance through State Road 710, there's a very good chance you're not making it out."
The agency says that in just the past couple of weeks, they've made several traffic stops in Indiantown, and seized drugs like fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine.
Retired West Palm Beach Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris tells CBS 12 News what makes this area such a hot spot.
"Drug traffickers feel it's a place where they're least detected and they feel comfortable there."
SR710 is also known as "Warfield Boulevard," and as one of the region's known drug corridors.
The suspects allegedly moving the drugs between Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.