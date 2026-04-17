Palm Beach State Attorney Recommends Life Sentence For Semmie Williams

A life prison sentence is being recommended for a homeless drifter convicted of murdering a 14-year-old Palm Beach County boy.

Semmie Williams was found guilty of second-degree murder in January for the death of Ryan Rogers, who was riding his bicycle not far from his home in Palm Beach Gardens back in November of 2021 when he encountered his killer at random.

Williams stabbed the teen to death.

The life sentence for Williams is being recommended by the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, arguing that Williams is highly dangerous and poses a continuing threat to society.

A judge is set to hand down his sentence next Wednesday afternoon.