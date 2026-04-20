Bat With Rabies Infects Arden Resident After Hiding In Shoe

Residents of one Palm Beach County community are being alerted to a rabies situation.

The disease is confirmed in Arden, which is located near Loxahatchee, after a bat was discovered to be hiding inside a shoe.

The bat bit a resident and later tested positive for rabies on Saturday. The victim is undergoing treatment.

While rabies is a concern, experts like Dr. Shelly Johnson with UF's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences says bats themselves should not be feared.

"Bats for a long time have been feared by people and most of that is irrational. Bats want nothing to do with you."

Neighbors are being urged by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control to keep their pets indoors and within secure, fenced areas.