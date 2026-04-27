No Major Problems During This Year's Boca Bash

No major issues at an unsanctioned on-the-water event in Boca Raton yesterday.

People who took part in this year's Boca Bash, a gathering of thousands of boaters, say there was a heavier law enforcement presence this time around.

C.J. Thomas has been going for years.

"There was one time a floating stripper pole out there. I've seen beer kegs out there, big big parties, multiple just college age kids having fun."

The event on Lake Boca Raton has faced criticism for dangerous behavior and trash intentionally being dumped in the ocean, but CBS 12 News reports there were no major problems this year and only one arrest was reported.

Law enforcement beefed up after shots were fired after a similar local event earlier this month.