3 PBSO Employees Arrested For Alleged Inmate Beating Cover-Up

Two Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies and a sergeant face charges in an alleged cover-up attempt at the County Jail.

Deputies Dennis Smikle Alijhady Acevedo and Sergeant Travis Faller were all arrested yesterday in connection to an incident that happened back in 2024. Acevedo is accused of beating a handcuffed inmate and then instructing him to lie about how he got injured.

The arrest report claims that Smikle and Faller helped to cover up the beating. They face charges of official misconduct and forgery, while Acevedo faces those charges, along with battery, false imprisonment and tampering with a victim or witness.

PBSO says the agency holds all employees to the highest standards and remains committed to maintaining the public's trust.

All three Sheriff's Office employees are on paid leave.