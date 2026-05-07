Riviera Beach City Leaders Agree To Nearly $200K Payout To Ex-City Manager

The City of Riviera Beach is paying nearly $200,000 to its now-former city manager.

The decision follows weeks of public and political tension over Jonathan Evans' leadership.

But there was no real cause for the termination, so the City Council voted on a separation agreement. Evans says the money is needed to make a fresh start.

"These particular positions, especially when your name and your character is impugned and your reputation is hurt...it is hard to get these particular types of positions."

Some Councilmembers argued in favor of keeping Evans around for the rest of his contract, which is set to expire in mid-July. As it stands, yesterday was his final day on the job.

As part of the deal, both sides agree to refrain from disparaging comments and his departure is described as occurring in "good standing" through a mutual agreement.