New Synthetic Opioid Is 10X More Potent Than Fentanyl

A warning from drug experts and members of law enforcement...there's a new synthetic opioid called cychlorphine and it's even more deadly than fentanyl.

"Having something ten times more potent than what was already killing people is extremely concerning to us."

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says so far no cases have been reported in Florida.

Experts warn that even a very small amount of cychlorphine can slow your breathing and quickly turn deadly. And it's being mixed with drugs like cocaine and marijuana.

"It is a highly, highly addictive drug."

Dr. John Dyben is the Chief Clinical Officer at the Hanley Foundation in West Palm Beach.

"We're definitely seeing confirmed cases, starting with Canada and moving down to the southeastern United States but my guess is that it is here and we just don't realize it yet."

Budensiek says his deputies are on the lookout and he has a message for anyone who tries to sell it in Martin County.

"And we would go after them, especially a new drug like that as potent as it is, we would make that a priority and try to eradicate that...send a message to whoever or wherever it's coming from that it's not going to be welcome here."

CBS 12 News reports that the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy links cychlorphine to at least 55 overdose deaths, and the greatest prevalence of the drug has been in Ohio, Texas and Tennessee.