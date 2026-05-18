Freedom 250 Freedom Truck Visits Wellington!

After spending some time in Miami-Dade last week, the Freedom 250 Freedom Truck has arrived in Palm Beach County.
The 18-wheeler serves as a mobile museum that's packed with interactive exhibits and inspiring stories from America's past.
The truck is parked at Wellington Town Center through Wednesday and admission is free.
Monday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It's part of a full lineup of patriotic events leading up to the village's 4th of July celebration on the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding.
The Freedom Truck was in Boca Raton in February.