PBIA, Soon To Be Pres. Donald J. Trump International Gets $10 Million

The airport soon to be named in honor of President Trump will be receiving $10 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The improvements at Palm Beach International Airport will include new restrooms, mothers' rooms and a sensory room for travelers with special needs.

That will come in handy for travelers like New Yorker Frank Pontillo, who tells CBS 12 News he has an autistic son.

"It's great, yeah. He needs time out, you know a break."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the investment is part of a broader effort to improve the travel experience for families.

The airport's name change to "President Donald J. Trump International" will be official in July.

The money is part of more than $900 million being dished out to over 100 airports across 45 states.