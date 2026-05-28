Palm Beach School District Warns Of Layoffs After Teachers Get Raises

The Palm Beach County School District is warning about layoffs in the coming weeks.

District officials put out a statement yesterday, saying they are currently working to identify "areas of reduction to balance the budget."

This was expected after the School Board approved a 3.5 percent raise for teachers earlier this month, following a lengthy dispute with the teachers union.

Superintendent Mike Burke warned Board members about this before the 6 to 1 vote in favor of the raise.

The school district's statement to CBS 12 News notes that the district "does anticiapte position eliminations and subsequent layoffs" and that impacted employees have been or will be notified over the coming weeks.

The total number and types of positions are still being determined.