Indiantown Project Silver Fox Data Center Proposal Re-Submitted With Changes

Months after it was withdrawn from consideration by a small Martin County town, developers bring back a proposal to build a large AI data center.

"What the project is, is an economic opportunity for the community in creating jobs, creating tax revenue. And what it's not is...not using Indiantown water."

Project Silver Fox Executive Adam Kramer hosted an open house last night, to answer questions of residents about his revamped proposal that he says will be a waterless facility, by using state-of-the-art cooling technology. He also tweaked down the size of the actual facility from the initial 2-million square feet.

Still, plenty of Indiantown residents showed up to cry foul.

"This is a money grab, a land grab. We do not want this."

Some residents of Indiantown voiced concerns about the heat and noise they fear could come from the data center.

The Village Council will ultimately take up the proposal.