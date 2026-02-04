Boca Raton City Council Seat B Is Only Race With Incumbent Running

We continue to follow the races in the City of Boca Raton in our Election Spotlight series.
Out of the three City Council races on March 10th, two of the incumbents are running for Mayor.
In Seat B, incumbent Marc Wigder says he is running for reelection in hopes of bringing continuity to the dais.
If he wins, it would be Wigder and Yvette Drucker as the only returning council members.
The "One Boca" downtown redevelopment project is the key issue in the races across the city.
"I see it as a significant benefit to the City and as a result I was excited that the plan evolved to protect Memorial Park and likewise I was excited that the plan evolved to create a transit-oriented district."
Like Wigder, candidate Meredith Madsen is a small business owner.
She was a part of the "Save Boca" movement to fight against the "One Boca" project, but says it was coopted by another candidate in this race, Jon Pearlman. He did not return calls for an interview.
Madsen is happy that residents will get to have their say about "One Boca."
"I'm a 'no' vote on this project. I'm a 'no' vote that this entire City Council went about this the wrong way...that the roundtables that were offered in the summer at the studio by the developer, Terra/Frisbie, should have been run by the City Council that was pushing this agenda themselves."
Voters in Boca Raton will see the referendum on their ballots.