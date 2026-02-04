Boca Raton City Council Seat B Is Only Race With Incumbent Running

We continue to follow the races in the City of Boca Raton in our Election Spotlight series.

Out of the three City Council races on March 10th, two of the incumbents are running for Mayor.

In Seat B, incumbent Marc Wigder says he is running for reelection in hopes of bringing continuity to the dais.

If he wins, it would be Wigder and Yvette Drucker as the only returning council members.

The "One Boca" downtown redevelopment project is the key issue in the races across the city.

"I see it as a significant benefit to the City and as a result I was excited that the plan evolved to protect Memorial Park and likewise I was excited that the plan evolved to create a transit-oriented district."