Greenacres Council District 3 Race With Dugo And Challenger Grant

We're just over a week away from the municipal elections in Palm Beach County, with 19 municipalities holding elections.

Our Election Spotlight is on the City of Greenacres where there are two races on March 10th.

In District 3, Incumbent Judy Dugo has been on the City Council since 2014. He catch phrase is "Common Sense Leadership."

She's proud of the work the current Council is doing.

"I think Greenacres is probably one of the most affordable cities in Palm Beach County. We've kept our millage rate low. I think we are probably one of the lowest in the county."

The millage rate in Greenacres is 6.3 mills. We asked Dugo for her thoughts on attempts to get an amendment on the ballot to eliminate most homesteaded property taxes.

"I'm very concerned because I don't know what municipalities will do if that does pass."